HYDERABAD: With the rise of COVID-19 cases in Telangana, Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Sunday directed officials to provide treatment for people who are found symptomatic for COVID-19 at the district level centres. He also ordered to put patients in isolation wards there.

The minister issued orders in this regard at a meeting with officials on Sunday.

He stated that the lockdown in the state was eased to give an impetus to the economy.

The minister appealed to the people not to venture out unnecessarily and protect themselves from getting infected with the dreaded virus.

The minister said that despite the awareness campaigns done by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus, panic over the infection among some people has not diminished.

He further stated that although the Centre has allowed people to stay in home quarantine, people would not allow them in worried about contracting the COVID-19 infection. He appealed to the people that they should cooperate with the government providing treatment for the patients at home as per the Centre's guidelines.

