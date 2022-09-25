Swine Flu in Telangana: Student from NIT Warangal Tested Positive for H1N1

Warangal: Amid resurgence of Swine flu across India, a student from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW) has been tested positive for the H1N1 also known as Swine flu.

The infected student was admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. The doctors have confirmed that he was infected with H1N1 on Friday night but his condition is stated to be stable.

The student, who suffered from flu and fever, was admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda, where the doctors confirmed that he was infected with H1N1 on Friday night and the student is doing well. The doctors on the NITW campus have advised the close contacts of the infected students to observe isolation for at least a week.

The officials of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) have ordered the sanitisation of the campus and its surroundings.

Meanwhile, an old woman from Namakkal district died of H1N1 influenza at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Saturday. In the neighbouring Puducherry, the medical team has intensified fever screening as seven cases of swine flu have been reported from different parts of the Union Territory.

H1N1 influenza or Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that first affected pigs. It was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2009 when it first infected humans.



