Swiggy Female Delivery Executives Get Period Leave

Swiggy, a food delivery app, has come up with a monthly period time-off policy for its female delivery partners in the hopes of increasing diversity.

Swiggy's female delivery partners can take two paid days off per month if they wish. Swiggy guarantees that those who take the leave will be paid their monthly minimum wage without any conditions.

The company outlined some of its recent efforts in a blog post to create an environment that would encourage more women to consider delivering as a viable alternative to other occupations.

“One of the most underreported reasons why many women don't consider delivery to be a viable gig is discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating,” Mihir Shah, Vice President of Operations at Swiggy, wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "To help them deal with any menstruation-related issues, we've implemented a no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for all of our regular female delivery partners," he explained.



Swiggy, in addition to their period time-off policy, is collaborating with electric mobility partners to provide EV cycles and bikes for rent to women who do not have access to vehicles.