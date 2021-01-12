Swami Vivekananda, born on January 12, 1863 was a spiritual leader, emerged out as one of the most powerful and inspiring persons. He was known for his Vedanta philosophy and was a student of Saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. Every year, 12th January is observed as "National Youth Day" and people celebrate it to honour Swami Vivekananda. In 1984, the government of India declared 12th January as National Youth Day.

Swami Vivekananda was born as Narendra Nath Datta and his father Vishwanath Datta was an attorney at the Calcutta High Court and his mother Bhubaneswari Devi was a devout housewife. He excelled in studies, gymnastics and music at his young age and he graduated from Calcutta University. Vivekananda, a chief disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, first heard of the latter from one of his English professors at college. Vivekananda's thoughts and quotes will be remembered forever. Later, he went to meet Ramakrishna in November 1881, at Kali Temple in Dakshineshwar. Later, a guru-disciple bond formed between them.

On this special day, let us look at some of the inspirational quotes and messages.

Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.

A man is not poor without a rupee but a man is really poor without a dream and ambition.

The gift of knowledge is the highest gift in the world.

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material.

Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.

Do one thing at a Time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else.

Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is achieved.

If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practiced, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi tweeted that, "Inspired by the great ideals of Swami Vivekananda and his vision for youth empowerment, the National Youth Parliament Festival gives a platform to India’s youth to showcase their skills. It also furthers the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ among youngsters."

He also tweeted, "This Vivekananda Jayanti, there’s a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda’s dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!"

Here are the tweets from Modi.

स्वामी विवेकानंद को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। This Vivekananda Jayanti, there’s a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message.

Let us spread Swami Vivekananda’s dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide! https://t.co/lMjQwqH0M2 pic.twitter.com/Nh4ZVtn3k7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021