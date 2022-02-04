Suzuki Innovation Centre at IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad starts first of its kind innovation centre for knowledge exchange with Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan) to further Academic and Technology Collaboration between India and Japan.

Highlights:

1. It is the first Centre for Innovation, by way of knowledge exchange, by IIT Hyderabad with a company outside India.

2. The Centre will address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan.

3. The Centre will also support skill development and exchange of human resources between India and Japan.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, which is the parent company of the biggest automaker in India, signed a 3-year contract to start Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC) with the vision of “creating innovations for India and Japan” by way of providing a platform for the exchange of knowledge between the two organizations.

SIC will be operated as a platform for open innovation among Industries, Academia, and Startups. The Centre will also support skill development and the exchange of human resources between India and Japan.

SIC is yet another milestone for IITH to play an important role in strengthening the India-Japan relationship. As a part of this initiative, IITH has offered the necessary support for the Centre within the Technology Research Park.

Speaking on this initiative, Prof B S Murty, Director of IITH, said “It is a result of cumulative success stories between Suzuki Motor Corporation and IITH over the years. The philosophy of this program is to create inclusive value for the Indian and Japanese societies. IITH will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design. The Centre is also a testament to the leaders we are producing at our campus. Very young & dynamic alumni of IITH: Vipul Nath Jindal and Prathyusha Thammineni, who have led the whole initiative from ground-up.”

The detailed activities in Suzuki Innovation Centre are planned to be publicly launched in the second quarter this year.

