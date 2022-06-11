Suspicion of Neighbours Like Situation Being Created in Country, Says KTR

Khammam: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the leaders are diverting people’s attention from the basic issues by raising the issues of caste and religion in the public domain. He alleged that a ‘suspicion of neighbours’ like situation is being created in the country.

The TRS working president KTR inaugurated developmental works worth Rs 11.75 crore in the district on Saturday. Addressing a gather, the TRS leader said that Muslim brothers have trongly protested the controversial comments made by certain BJP leaders. Instead of finding the circumstances for such a situation, suspicion on neighbours like situations is being created in the country.

KTR said people are still encountering issues like housing, water, electricity, unemployment among others, and the leaders of the country are busy politicising in the name of caste and religion to appease the voters.

Comparing the developmental works of TRS government with the previous regimes, KTR said Khammam Corporation is ahead of other corporations in the state in terms of developmental activities. He said the Lakaram tank was neglected during the regime of the previous governments, but the TRS dispensation took notice of this polluted tank and developed the tank and constructed a cable bridge and also a musical fountain.

Earlier in the day, KTR posed a question to the BJP-led central government on Twitter. He had asked how many ED, IT and CBI raids were conducted against the BJP leaders or their relatives in the last 8 years of the NDA government at the Centre.