Suspended Marri Shashidhar Reddy Quits Congress, Will Join BJP?

Hyderabad: Days after expulsion from Congress, senior leader and former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy resigned from the party on Tuesday. He is likely to join BJP, sources said.

Speaking to media here, Reddy said he has tendered a resignation to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. He termed the decision to leave the grand old party a ‘painful’ decision.

The son of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Marri Chenna Reddy claimed the Congress is losing its base in Telangana and has failed to play the role of an opposition party.

On November 19, the party had suspended its senior leader Marri Shahshdhar Reddy for his controversial remarks against the party. The expelled leader had said the party has been infected with cancer and alleged the influence of money was gaining ground in party affairs.

