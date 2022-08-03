Suspended Malkajgiri CCS SI Vijay Kumar Arrested in Rape Case

Suspended Malkajgiri CCS Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday. He was put under suspension following a complaint lodged by a woman who alleged that he had betrayed her after establishing a relationship with her on the pretext of the marriage. In her complaint she claimed that both were living together and that the SI raped her on the pretext of marriage.

Following her complaint, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner ordered an inquiry into the allegations levelled by the woman.

After investigations, the Miryalaguda I Town police have registered cases against the SI under Sections 420 (cheating), 376 (2) (n) (rape) and 417 (Punishment for cheating).

Also Read:Telangana : Congress Discusses Names of Probable Candidates for Munugode Bypoll