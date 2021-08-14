Suryapet's Navyasmruthi Bags Super Woman In Services Award In US

Chintha Narasimha Reddy's daughter Chintha Navyasmruthi was honoured with the 'Super Woman In Services' Award for helping the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was given the award in the presence of Women Empowerment Telugu Association president Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy and Elected president Shailaja Kalluri. Chintha Navyasmruthi was given a reward of 500 Dollars.

Navyasmruthi is a resident of Kodad Mandal of Suryapet district and is residing in Maryland of America and helped India during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. She coordinated with the people of India and donated medicines, blood plasma, PPE kits to various villages. She also donated food to the cancer hospitals. She also provided financial aid to the students who were not able to pay their college fees. She actively participated in many welfare activities and stood as an inspiration for many.