Suryapet Woman Goes Missing After Fight With Mother-in-law

In a very shocking incident, a woman went missing from her residence on Friday. According to the reports, she had a fight with her mother-in-law and the distressed woman had left the house along with her children. The incident took place at Komatikunta, Chivvemla Mandal in Suryapet district.

Going into details, Gogula Raju and Srilatha (27) have two children Shravya (10) and Rishikesh (7). Raju has been staying at Amalapuram of Andhra Pradesh on the purpose of job.

According to the reports, the mother-in-law opposed the woman after she said that she would go and meet her husband who is staying at Amalapuram on January 21st. The woman had a fight with her mother-in-law.

The woman along with her children left home and she didn't even go to her husband. After receiving the information, the relatives of the woman searched her whereabouts but everything in vain. Police registered a case and have started investigation.

