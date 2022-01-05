Suryapet Ragging Case: Junior Medico Was Asked to Strip

Six students from a government medical college in Suryapet, Telangana, have been suspended for a year for ragging a junior student. Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, issued orders on Tuesday suspending second-year MBBS students for one year. The 2019-2020 batch of students have been directed to also immediately leave the hostel building.

Government Medical College Suryapet students were suspended for ragging a first-year student from Hyderabad. On Monday, authorities booked and arrested five students under the Anti-Ragging Act.

The ragging happened on January 1st, late at night. The police rescued junior student Sai Kumar after receiving a call that several senior students were ragging him at the college's Boys hostel, which is roughly a kilometre away from the campus. Police charged the five students under four separate sections of the Anti-Ragging Act based on the victim's complaint.The police did not rule out booking more people because the victim stated in his complaint that 25-30 seniors were present in his room during the incident. The complainant said that a number of students came into his room, asked him to remove his clothes, and then videotaped him with their phones. They also attempted to trim his hair.

The victim claimed that he was tortured mentally and physically for two hours. Later, he escaped from them and called his father by hiding in another room. In the investigation, police found that college authorities did not add the anti ragging rule to their college rules, which led to the incident. Health Minister T. Harish Rao ordered the police to take strict action against the culprits. C V Sarada, college principal, stated that an investigation committee has been formed. She stated that further action would be taken based on the committee's report.