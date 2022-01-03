HYDERABAD: Telangana health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday ordered a probe into an incident where a first-year medical student was allegedly ragged by his seniors in the Government Medical College at Suryapet. Suryapet district police have also registered a case against a few students (seniors) for ragging and harassing the student on Saturday night.

The victim belonging to Hyderabad shared his ordeal with the media. He said that after he had returned from his to Suryapet and entered the Hostel on Saturday, he saw a group of senior students who were consuming alcohol and smoking. Fearing their presence, the student tried to leave. But around 15 to 30 students had rounded him up and called him to one of their rooms. They allegedly forced the victim to strip. They also assaulted him and made him stand on his knees for many hours. Not stopping there they did not let him allow him to go to the washroom and had recorded the entire act on their mobile phones. They also seized his phone and made him show the contents of the phone. They also tried to tonsure him and he somehow fled from there. The victim after escaping called his father over the phone, who in turn alerted Suraypet police through Dial 100.

Responding to the incident Harish Rao stated that the Director of Medical Education was asked to form a committee and probe the matter. The committee will look into allegations of the incident and submit a report by evening and accord punishment to the student if found guilty. He said strict measures would be taken to prevent similar incidents of ragging in the future. DSP Suryapet Mohan Kumar said that a case was registered against the senior students after a complaint from the victim was filed.

Also Read: Chittoor: TDP Leaders Thrash Family For Complaining About Party Flag Pole