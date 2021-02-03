Suryapet Man Who Killed Wife, Son Was Brutally Murdered By Unidentified Persons

In a very tragic incident, a man was brutually killed by some unidentified persons. The incident took place in Chivvemla mandal of Suryapet district. The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

According to the reports, a few unidentified people have attacked Gurram Shashidhar Reddy who hails from Kuda Kuda village of Chivvemla mandal was hacked to death with an axe. The dead body of Shasidhar Reddy was thrown on the outskirts of the village in the farms.

It is learned that Shashidhar Reddy had earlier planned the murders of his wife and son in Chaitanyapuri of Hyderabad. Reports say that the accomplice of Shashidhar Reddy who helped him in the killing of his wife and son was also reportedly murdered in Chattisgarh.

It is said that the old rivarly could be the reason behind the attack of Shashidhar Reddy.

Police registered a case and are investigating in all the possible angles. In the preliminary investigation, police found out that Shashidhar was attacked with axe by unidentified persons.