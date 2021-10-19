Suryapet Man Dies In Malaysia

In a very tragic incident, a young man from Suryapet died in Malaysia. Going into the details, Rishi Vardhan Reddy (20), son of Motakatla Venkataramana Reddy and Madhavi, residents of Suryapet has been working in a private ship company in Malaysia. On Monday, Rishi died in Malaysia.

The officials from Malaysia informed Rishi's parents through phone and said that he had died after accidentally falling into the sea from a ship. The parents of Rishi said that a week ago, he telephoned them and said that there was a lot of pressure at his work front and also said that he was planning to change his job soon. They also expressed doubt over the unexpected death of their son.

In another incident, Sai Sushant a thirty-year-old, resident of Maruthinagar in Nizamabad died in America due to heart attack. He worked as an engineer in the power industry, located in Michigan of the US. The family members of Sai Sushant said that he breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on the 12th of this month. The dead body of Sai Sushant is going to reach his hometown today. Sai Sushant's father is a retired BC Welfare Officer.