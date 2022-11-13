Suryapet: Lorry-Tractor Collision in Munagala Kills 5 Ayyappa Devotees

Suryapet: Five were killed and 15 others were grievously injured when a tractor in which they were travelling hit by a lorry and was dragged for over 50 meters in Munagala in the district in the early hours of Sunday. According to the police, there were 33 persons in the tractor at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred when they were heading to their place after attending the Ayyappa Padi Puja, the police said.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of two people is said to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Maragoni Kotaiah (60), Chinthakayala Uday Lokesh (11), Chinthakayala Prameela (32), Thaneeru Prameela(30), Gandu Jyothi(36).

A case has been registered by the police and the investigation is underway.

