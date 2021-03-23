Suryapet Kabbadi Mishap: Did Gallery Have Proper Permission, Asks Uttam

Suryapet: TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy prayed expressed his shock over the Warangal gallery mishap. He also said that he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and families of the gallery workers who were hurt during the national Kabbadi competitions being held at the Suryapet district center.

The tragic mishap took place during National Kabbadi competitions held in Suryapet in which many people in the gallery were injured. Uttam Kumar ordered an inquiry into the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Kabbadi Competition. He also prayed for those who suffered injuries in the mishap.

Uttam Kumar shared his displeasure and enquired with the organizers about the incident and asked who certified the gallery to be fit for the event. He wanted to know on what basis the permissions were granted.

Uttam Kumar also urged strict action to be taken against those responsible for the incident. He also asked for the injured to be provided with all kinds of medical facilities immediately.

All the Congress members were also asked to support the injured and their families in all possible ways.