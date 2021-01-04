Suryapet: Husband Kills Himself After Wife Commits Suicide Over Dowry Harassment

A veterinary doctor Edla Lavanya (21) committed suicide after her in-laws harassed her for additional dowry. She consumed poison at Korlapahad on Sunday and she died while undergoing treatment in a government hospital. Lavanya was working as a veterinary doctor at Suryapet.

The victim and her husband identified as Peddapanga Pranay, a native of Suryapet married on June 12th, 2020. He was working as AO in the Agriculture department.

Recently, Pranay's family members harassed Lavanya to bring additional dowry. He left Lavanya at her home. She took the extreme step of ending her life after her husband dropped her at her parent's home. After consuming poison, Lavanya called up her husband and questioned him why he dropped her at her parent's home.

The audio clip of the couple's conversation went viral on social media. Police filed a case against the parents of Pranay and have taken up the investigation.

Lavanya’s father Anil said that the in-laws of Lavanya had been pressuring her to demand more money from them.

After Lavanya comitting suicide, Pranay also consumed poison and ended up his life. He left a suicide note that reads, "Sorry Amma Nanna, I am leaving this world." He wrote that he can't live without Lavanya and wanted the police to punish those who have been responsible for the death of his wife.