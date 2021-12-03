Suryapet DMHO, Family COVID Positive, Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing

Suryapet DMHO Dr. Kota Chalam and six members of his family tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the son of Kota Chalam came to India from Germany, a week ago. Kota Chalam along with his family members went to Tirupati on Saturday and after that, they came to Tirumalagiri.

On Tuesday, he went to the office and performed his duties, and participated in a video conference that took place in Collectorate on Wednesday. On December 1st, he took part in World AIDS day programs as well.

Some of the family members of Kota Chalam exhibited symptoms like cough and cold. Upon testing, six members of the family tested positive for COVID-19. He urged everyone who came in contact with him and his family to undergo test. Currently, all of them are under home quarantine. The blood samples of six members have been sent for Genome Sequencing.

The Telangana government is taking all the steps to control the spread of coronavirus. In some districts of Telangana, a few people have not taken the second dose of the vaccine. The five districts which have the least number of fully vaccinated individuals are Asifabad - 15%, Vikarabad and Gadwal at 18% each, Narayanpet - 19%, and 22% in Adilabad.