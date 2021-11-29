Suryapet Boy Dies in US Car Accident

A Telangana citizen who went shopping in Ohio, the Buckeye State, lost his life in a car accident. Going into the details, Chiru Sai (22), hailing from Suryapet, is living in Ohio. After he decided to return home on December 15, he went shopping with another woman to get gifts for his family members.

While driving home, his car skidded and collided with a truck coming from the opposite side. In this accident, while Sai died on the spot, the woman was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

Sai has been pursuing his masters degree at Ohio State University for one year. Sai is the son of Narendruni Lingamurthy and Sudha Rani, residents of Nallalabavi locality in Suryapet town. The girl who got injured in the accident also belonged to Nalgonda district.