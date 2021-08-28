Survey To Identify Dalit Bandhu Beneficiaries Begins At Huzurabad

The process of enumeration of beneficiaries under the Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme started in the Huzurabad constituency on Friday. According to the reports, 21,000 Dalit families in five mandals and two municipalities that fall under the Huzurabad constituency are going to be covered by September 23rd. The members of the Dalit community led by Telangana SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas performed Palabishekham to the flexi of Telangana Chief Minister KCR to mark the launch of the survey in Huzurabad.

Special teams have been deployed to conduct the survey and the process of identifying Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries will be completed in the next five days. Survey teams were given a different pro forma including 48 questions. Members of teams would visit every Dalit home in the Huzurabad constituency and would gather information to be incorporated in forms.

Around 400 officials from the Kamalapur of Warangal Urban District and Karimnagar are taking part in the survey, which is being conducted in five mandals and two municipalities. Bank authorities, in addition to revenue officials, are also taking part in the survey.

SC Corporation Chairman Srinivas said that KCR has launched Dalit Bandhu in the Huzurabad constituency on a pilot basis and the scheme was termed as a boon for the Dalit community. He said that the survey is going to be continued for five days. The officials would collect all the details of the Dalit families and submitted to the government. The beneficiaries who are eligible will be given Rs. 10 lakh each. Huzurabad RDO Ravinder Reddy said that the officials would guide the beneficiaries in the selection of units and explain about them based on the fields wherein they were interested.