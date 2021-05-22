Suryapet Police Using Drones For COVID Curfew Vigilance

Suryapet Police has begun using drone cameras for patrolling and ensuring proper implementation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations. A police siren has been attached to the drones to ensure proper vigilance. Suryapet police said in an official statement that they are using technology bro police people at their doorsteps.

Suryapet police informed, "With this drone surveillance, we will see that people do not come outside their houses and that shops are shutting down at the right time. We are also ensuring that the public does not assemble in groups, any form of nuisance is prevented, lockdown regulations are being properly followed, anti-social activities are prevented and law and order in the area is properly maintained."