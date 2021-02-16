Suraram Man Rapes Migrant Labourer's Teen Daughter After Luring Her With Eatables

Hyderabad: In Suraram of Dundigal an evil attempt yet again on another female. A 14-year-old girl was raped by a man here on Saturday. The sad part to hear from the parents is their daughter is not safe at home as they go out for work. The suspect hails from the same neighborhood.

She is a girl, studying in Class IX student, belonged to the family who migrated to the city from Uttar. The parents are labourers, who came to the city along with their children in search of work, about six years ago from now. The family stays at a construction site.

At construction sites usually, no one is residing till the work is completed, and the family is all alone. In this condition, if the parents also leave to work leaving the young child, she is vulnerable to all wrong eyes. According to the Dundigal police, the incident occurred when the girl was in the house taking care of her younger sibling while her parents were out at work. The suspect, Akshay Lal (40), who works at a workshop, allegedly lured her with eatables and money, and forcibly took her to his house, and raped her.

The much-terrified victim did not reveal it to anyone. When the girl’s mother grew suspicious of her behavior and questioned her, she narrated the incident. The mother later took her to the hospital where she was medically examined. The Dundigal police booked a case.