Supreme Court Sets Up Single-member Committee to Oversee HCA Polls

Hyderabad: In a major blow to Mohammed Azharuddin, the Supreme Court on Tuesday appointed Justice Nageswar Rao to oversee the process of conducting pending polls of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

“The committee will cease to exist on March 2,” the court said

The apex court said the stalemate should not continue and HCA polls must be held in a fair manner.

"We are of the view that the impasse must come to an end and a fair election be held. This Court is of the view that Justice Nageswara Rao, a retired judge of this Court, would be suitable to be appointed to head a single-member committee to sort out this mess," the Court said.

“We suggest that the elections be conducted under the aegis of Justice L Nageswara Rao, he is from Hyderabad he can fix the electoral college,” said Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave.

Earlier, HCA had appointed former SC judge Deepak Verma as their ethics officer but this move was met with stiff opposition from the state cricket clubs who had challenged Verma’s appointment in the Telangana High Court.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Manoj Misra and Aravind Kumar directed the HCA to extend all assistance to Justice Rao. The next hearing will be on March 2, 2023.

