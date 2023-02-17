Supreme Court Permits Telangana to Resume Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project Works

In a big relief to the Telangana government, the Supreme Court on Friday accorded the permission to carry out works of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) for only 7.15 TMC which was a drinking water component. The apex court said that water should be only used for drinking water purposes.

The Supreme Court also stayed the National Green Tribunal imposing an environmental compensation of Rs 528 crore—1.5 percent of the project cost of Rs 35,200 crore.

