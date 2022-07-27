Supreme Court Orders Status Quo On Kaleshwaram Land Acquisition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on ongoing Kaleshwaram project land acquisition for adding additional facilities to the project to draw one more tmc water per day in addition to the two tmc per day capacity.

A bench composed of A. M. Khanvilkar, Abhay S. Oka and J. B. Pardiwala heard the six petitions related to the compensation and land acquisition filed by the project outsees. After hearing the petitions, the court ordered the Telangana government to file a counter petition and also the petitioners to file the rejoinder.

The supreme deferred the hearing of petitions to August 23 while ordering the state government to maintain status quo on the project land acquisition.

