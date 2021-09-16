NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted a last chance to the Telangana Government and permitted immersion of 'Ganesh idols' made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli noted that this was a problem in Hyderabad which occurred every year and despite giving several directions, the state government has not complied with the orders of the Telangana High Court prohibiting the immersion of idols and curb pollution there.

The apex court passed the order after taking note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submission that steps have been taken to minimise pollution in the lake, and where the idols are transferred to solid waste disposal sites for disposal as stated earlier.

The CJ in a stern note stated that the immersion in the lake would be allowed this year as a last chance while seeking an undertaking for the next year. The Solicitor General assured the bench that the directions will be implemented in their entirety the next year.

It may be recollected that the Telangana High Court on September 13 had refused to modify its earlier order (September 9th) banning immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake and other lakes in the city. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had filed a review petition seeking modification of the order not to allow immersion of Ganesh idols made of PoP in Hussain Sagar Lake and other lakes here, and the High Court had said it is not inclined to do so.

