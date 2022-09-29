Supreme Court Issues Notice to Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notices to Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh in a petition filed for not mentioning the criminal cases pending against him in the election affidavit. The court ordered Raja Singh to file a counter petition before November 1. TRS Goshamahal candidate Prem Singh Rathore filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's verdict.

On March 11, the High Court dismissed the petition. Rathore had challenged Raja Singh’s election stating that he had not disclosed information pertaining to the criminal cases pending against him in the election affidavit and urged the court to declare the MLA’s election from Goshamahal as void.

On the other hand, MLA Raja Singh was produced before the PD Act advisory committee via video conference on Thursday, almost a month after Hyderabad police invoked PD Act against him for making a blasphemous video. He was lodged at Cherlapally central prison.