Supreme Court to Hear Telangana’s Plea on CBI Probe into BRS MLAs Poaching Case Tomorrow

New Delhi: Supreme Court will hear on Friday two Special Leave Petitions filed by Telangana challenging the state high court order upholding the CBI probe into BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

Last week, Senior counsel Sidharth Luthra representing Telangana had sought an early hearing in the matter. The bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said, ‘We will reverse the (high court’s) order, if necessary’.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court dismissed the State government’s plea seeking suspension of the single judge verdict transferring the case to the central agency and upheld the single judge order. The State government filed six appeal petitions challenging the single judge order, however the division bench rejected all the appeals declaring them not maintainable.

