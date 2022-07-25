Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 6 Lawyers as Judges of Telangana High Court

The Supreme Court Colegium has recommended the elevation of 6 lawyers as judges of the Telangana High Court.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Collegium held on July 25, 2022.

The lawyers whose elevation have been recommended are:

1. Enugula Venkata Venugopal

2. Nagesh Bheemapaka

3. Pulla Karthik

4. Kaja Sarath

5. Jaggannagari Sreenivasa Rao

6. Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao

As on July 25, 2022 the Telangana High Court is functioning at a strength of 27 judges including Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, as opposed to the sanctioned strength of 42, with a vacancy of 15 posts.

