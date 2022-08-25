NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the long pending issues related to the allotment and construction of houses for Telangana journalists. The verdict by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who is scheduled to retire tomorrow (August 26), came as a relief for journalists, who were demanding housing sites. The Telangana Journalist Society was demanding house sites for a long time and the issue was pending before the Apex Court for approval.

When the matter had come up for hearing today related to the allotment of housing sites for journalists, bureaucrats, and public representatives, CJI NV Ramana said that journalists should not be linked with matters related to bureaucrats and public representatives.

Justice NV Ramana said that the Telangana government allotted land to journalists more than 12 years ago. " We are not referring to IAS and IPS officers here, but why should a small journalist be troubled, he stated. We are considering the request of 8,000 journalists who get a salary of Eight Thousand Rupees to Rs.50,000 who have been allotted land, but which was not developed. They had even deposited Rs.1.33 crores for this purpose. We will allow the journalists to claim their land and they can also start construction of houses," he said in his verdict. CJI NV Ramana ordered to list the remaining housing allotment cases related to IAS, IPS, and Public Representatives before another bench.

