Supreme Court Asks CBI to Not Proceed with Probe in BRS MLA Poaching Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to not proceed with its investigation into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind an attempt to poach BRS MLAs by the BJP.

A division bench of Justices Sanjiv Khann and MM Sundresh heard the plea of Telangana police against a decision of the Telangana High Court to transfer the probe from the state government appointed-special investigation team (SIT) to the CBI. The division bench orally observed that the CBI put its investigation on hold and posted the matter for next hearing in July.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, counsel for the Telangana police, opposed the decision to transfer the probe to the CBI. Later, he informed the court that the investigation had not been handed over to the central agency yet. The bench said it is making it very clear that the CBI investigation is not to be continued while the matter is sub-judice.

It may be noted here that a division bench of Telangana High Court on February 6 upheld the earlier order of a single judge pertaining to transferring the case to the central probe agency. This decision is being challenged by the Telangana police in the apex court.

