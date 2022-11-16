Superstar Krishna Laid to Rest With Full State Honours

As the Telugu film industry mourned, the mortal remains of veteran actor superstar Krishna, consigned to flames on Wednesday evening. The cremation was performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills with full 'state honours'. Actor and his son Mahesh Babu lit the funeral pyre.

The mortal remains were taken from Padmalaya Studios to the Mahaprasthanam for the last rites. A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the Superstar embarked on his final journey.

The police fired gun shots in the air and gave gun salute to him as part of state funeral accorded to the veteran actor by the Telangana Government. Hundreds of fans, family members, relatives, and celebrities were present during the cremation.

Several celebrities from the film industry and politicians paid last respects to Krishna's departed soul at Padmalaya Studios in Hyderabad.

The veteran actor breathed his last at around 4 am on November 15 in Hyderabad. He was 79. On November 14, he was rushed to Continental Hospitals in an unconscious state after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest. The doctors performed 20 minutes of CPR and revived him. He was then put on a ventilator and passed away on November 15.

