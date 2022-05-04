Sunstroke Claims 11 Lives in Telangana

At least 11 people have died due to sunstroke in Telangana on Tuesday as the state is experiencing intense heatwave conditions. Krishna (60), Middela Balamani (80), Pendyala Rajamani (75), and Dappu Lachchamma (85) died of heatstroke in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chandragiri Rajesham (50) of Lingampally in Rajanna Siricilla District and Tarabai (40) from Kumram Bhim Asifabad District died due to sunstroke. Meanwhile, Atiketi Ramakka (59) of Bhupalpally district Damerakunta died on Tuesday after being treated at a hospital for sunstroke.

Also, a teacher, Roop Singh (44) in Nizamabad district died of sunstroke. Kova Kailash ( 19) from Adilabad and Vangapandla Balayya (54) from Warangal Rural have succumbed to sunstroke while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On Tuesday, Nalgonda district recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees. 43.4 degrees in Medak, 43.3 degrees in Adilabad, 42.5 degrees in Nizamabad, and 40.9 degrees in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, lashed parts of Hyderabad early Wednesday morning. While this brought huge relief from the summer heat, several low-lying areas reported waterlogging and inundation.

The Meteorological department of Hyderabad has predicted thunderstorms in isolated places in Telangana for the next 2 to 3 days.

