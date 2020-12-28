HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government appointed former minister Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy as the Chairperson to the State Women's Commission, a position which has been vacant since 2018.

Six others have been appointed as members of the Commission, according to a Government Order (GO). As per the GO the term of the Chairperson and the members would be five years from the date on which they assume office.

The State Women's Commission has been headless since Tripurana Venkata Ratnam demitted office about two and half years ago.The TRS government has come under flak from opposition parties for not appointing a chairperson to the women's commission. The appointment of the chairperson had come after a relentless fight by the activists for almost 2 years where petitions were filed in the Telangana High Court. The HC had set December 31st as a deadline for the appointment of the chairperson. The Telangana Govt finally appointed Sunitha Reddy as State Women Commission after issuing orders on Sunday night.

Sunitha Lakshma Reddy was elected as Congress Party MLA from Narsapur Assembly Constituency in Medak District of Telangana. Elected for three terms from the same constituency, she also served as a minister of Women and Child Welfare in the cabinets of Dr YS Raja Sekhar Reddy and K. Rosaiah, during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh. She joined the ruling TRS in 2019, ahead of the Assembly Elections.