Sunil Bansal Appointed Telangana BJP's Incharge

In a major development in the state's BJP unit has been taken place on Wednesday ahead of Munugode bypoll. Sunil Bansal, the general secretary (organisation) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the party's national general secretary in charge of Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal.

Sunil Bansal played a key role in scripting the party's spectacular win in 2017 assembly elections and then in 2022 when the BJP retained power in the state.

The by-election to Munugode assembly seat in Telangana is going to be a big test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove its strength, as it aims to win the assembly elections scheduled next year.

Also Read: Congress Focus on Munugode Bypolls