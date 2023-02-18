Sunday-Funday At Tank Bund Set To Return

The popular Tank Bund event "Sunday-Funday" is scheduled to continue this weekend with a number of entertaining activities on Sunday evening. The event main attraction will be the Hussain Sagar Lake's largest musical floating fountain in India. Along Tank Bund Road, there will be a lot of food trucks in addition to music, shopping, and a wide range of other activities. Sunday-Funday event was closed during the covid pandemic time. The Sunday-Funday program became a hit event and people in large number visit Tank Bund and enjoys street food.

The largest musical floating fountain in India was recently launched by Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority (HMDA) at Hussain Sagar Lake, close to NTR Marg, and it would add charm to the Sunday-Funday event. The unusual floating fountain has a height of 90 metres, a width of 10 metres, and a length of 180 metres. It cost Rs. 17 crore to construct. The fountain has three sets of lasers to display different themes, fog to simulate clouds as music plays, approximately 800 high-powered jet nozzles, and 880 submerged LED lights to provide a dynamic appearance. It will be played four times for approximately 15 minutes with and hour gap starting from 7 pm till 10 pm on Sunday.

"It's Sunday Funday this Sunday, February 19. Come and enjoy the latest addition - the musical fountains." Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to his Twitter and announced the event.