Summer Time: Only Half Day Schools From March 16 In Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the day temperatures soaring, the Telangana School Education department has decided to reduce the school hours giving relief to the students. The School Education department has announced that beginning Wednesday (March 16), the schools will function till noon.

As per the revised timings, the schools will function from 7.45 am till 12 noon. The half-day school is expected to run until the third week of May and May 20 would be the last working day for schools. The new academic year is expected to begin from June 12, so the department may announce summer vacation for the above period.