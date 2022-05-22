Summer Showers in Hyderabad Bring Respite From Scorching Heat to Denizens

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad says in the report that light to moderate rains are expected to occur in a few areas of Telangana over the next five days. Hyderabad witnessed pleasant weather on Saturday, with a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius lower than the maximum temperature on Friday. The city had a low temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. "Cloudy sky, thunderstorms with lightning, and Westerlies/North-Westerlies surface winds (6 – 10 kmph) are anticipated in areas of the city," said IMD, Hyderabad.

In the next two days, daytime temperature in the city is predicted to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain occurred in a few places in Vikarabad and isolated places in Narayanpet districts on Saturday. Maximum temperature in Ramagundam, Adilabad, and Badrachalam is above 40 degrees Celsius, followed by Khammam (39.6 degrees Celsius), Medak (37.6), Hanumakonda (37.5), and Mahabubnagar (37.5). (32.4).

"Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur in isolated locations in a few districts of Telangana until May 25," the IMD said.