Summer Heatwave in Telangana Claims 7 Lives in Telangana

Temperatures are soaring in Telangana with many places crossing 40 degrees Celsius. There was a drizzle in some parts of Telangana on Tuesday evening but in the afternoon, the temperature was very high. Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius.

Warnings of heatwaves have been issued to Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla for the next four days. According to IMD, April is the hottest month and people need to be careful.

Due to sunstroke, a total of seven people died in the last 24 hours. The deceased were identified as Kancharla Sammaiah of New Colony in Somagudem village in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial district, Mohan from Kasipet mandal, Ravi from Thungeda village in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, Vanitha from Bansapalli village in Nirmal district, Sankela Ramulu from Karimnagar and two others persons died on Monday.

Also Read: ​Hyderabad Borrower Ends Life After Harassment by Loan App Recovery Agents