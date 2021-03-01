Summer Comes Early: Manthani In Peddapalli Hottest Place In Telanagana

Hyderabad: The maximum temperature in several districts is increasing across the State. Manthani in the Peddapalli district recorded the highest temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.

Kusumanchi in Khammam, Srirampur in Peddapalli recorded 39.7 degrees Celsius. Many other areas, including Julurpud, Madhira, Laxmidevipalli, Yellandu, Gudapur, Malkaram, Mudigonda recorded temperatures over 39 degrees Celsius, said Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). According to the TSDPS, the maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 35 to 38 degrees Celsius during the next three days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of temperatures rising above 38 degrees Celsius in the next one week, and weather conditions would mostly be dry and humid.