Summer to be Hotter Than Last Year

Telangana is reeling under the summer heat, especially the North and the East, with some areas recording 4o degree celsius.

According to the Telangana State Planning Society (TSDPS), Jagtial recorded 40°C. Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal and Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad and Siricilla recorded 39°C.

The IMD said that the temperatures are 1 to 2 degree celsius above normal in February. The TSDPS said that dry weather is expected from February 25 to March 3. With the expected change in winds from the north and northeasterly direction to easterly and south-easterly direction from February 26 onwards, minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2°C to 3°C at many places in the North and Central districts of the State.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 3°C to 4°C in most districts with the change of season from winter to summer.

Also Read: Telangana EAMCET 2023 Notification Schedule Released