Sultan Bazar Tailor Creates GHMC Mayor's Gowns

Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal and Mothe Srilatha Reddy have been elected as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad on Thursday. The Banjara Hills corporator defeated the BJP's nominee Radha Reddy ; Srilatha Reddy, a corporator from Tarnaka defeated BJP's Shankar Yadav.

The oath taking ceremony of the newly elected corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) was completed with Presiding Officer Swetha Mohanthy conducting the proceedings on Thursday.

Every year, BN Das Tailors at Sultan Bazar stitches the gowns for the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The new gown has been stitched and was given to the municipal corporation.

Praveen Baheti, the owner of BN Das Tailor said that they take 15 days to stitch the gown, but this time, they have completed it in just one week. Praveen Baheti is a third generation member in the Baheti family.

Speaking to a news portal, he said that, “The store was set up by BN Das, our grandfather in the 1930s and my father Vallabhdas Baheti continued the operations. We have been stitching gowns for judges, advocates and Mayors. It is a specialist job." BN Das Tailors have stitched gowns for former Mayors, Teegala Krishna Reddy and Bonthu Rammohan.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi is the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao. She is a law graduate and studied journalism. She satyed in US for 18 years after her marriage and later gave up her US citizenship and retuned to India in 2006. She joined politics in 2007 and in 2016, she contested as a corporator from Banjara Hills. The TRS candidate Vijayalakshmi won as the corporator in 2016 and 2020 from Banjara Hills.

Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Reddy has been working as a general secretary of the TRS Women's wing. She won as the corporator from Tarnaka division in 2020 elections.