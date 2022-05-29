Suggest Names for TSRTC Water Bottles to Win Prizes

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is coming up with new plans and strategies to give the best experience to those who are travelling by bus. TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, announced on his official Twitter handle that 500 ml and 1 litre water bottles for passengers will be launched soon.

He also asked the Twitterati to come up with some name and design for the bottle and the best one will be given a prize. The viral tweet reads, "We are delighted to announce the launch of 500 ml & 1 Litre water bottles for passengers. You are welcome to suggest the title & design for the bottles. The best suggestion will get a reward. Send your Suggestion to our @WhatsApp number 9440970000 @TSRTCHQ #TSRTCompetition (sic)".

See how netizens are reacting to the tweet.

పేరు: సురక్ష

వాటర్ బాటిల్ తో, సూపర్ లగ్జరీ లో సేధ తీరండి.

సుఖవంతంగా ప్రయాణించండి.

మీ గమ్యాన్ని సురక్షితముగా చేరుకోండి. — venkat s/o punnaiah (@Punnaiahs) May 29, 2022

Busleri — YADA GIRI (@YADAGIR07710789) May 29, 2022