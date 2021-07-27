Submit Govt Report On Ticket Pricing In Theatres: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday enquired about the ticket pricing in cinema theaters and questioned the government on what basis the ticket prices were being determined after the bifurcation of the State. The High Court was hearing a petition on the ticket prices and its revision in Telangana theatres which was filed recently. The Counsel for the government stated that a committee had been set up to decide on the prices of tickets for the stand-alone theatres and multiplexes. He informed the Court that the committee had sent its report and directions to the government. Responding to this, the Court directed government counsel to submit the government’s decision on the committee report within four weeks. Telangana Cinematography and Home Ministry secretaries have been directed to file counter-filings.

The Telangana government allowed the theatres to reopen across the state from July 30th. However, the theatres' owners and management have had certain concerns with regards to the tickets and parking fees. Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce (TSFCC) put forward their request to the Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. They requested for parking fees to be levied in standalone theatres. After the closure of theatres due to the COVID pandemic which has hit the film industry and the cinema theatre twice, has caused severe losses. They stated that parking fees can help owners and management as revenue could be generated from there. Telangana government then issued fresh orders to bring back the parking fee but only in standalone theatres.

Revision of ticket fares would also make it financially viable for theatre owners and a decision regarding a uniform policy over the ticket rates would be welcomed as well.

