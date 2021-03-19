Submit Detailed Report Of COVID Tests In The State, Telangana High Court To Govt

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the State government's decision apathy in conducting corona tests in the face of rising cases, especially after the schools and colleges were reopened. The bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy on Thursday issued orders directing the State Government to submit a report consisting of details of all the Antigen and RT-PCR tests conducted between March 15 and April 1 district wise, while dealing with a batch of PILs filed by various persons.

The Court directed the State Government to be more vigilant in wake of the second wave of Coronavirus spreading quickly. The bench wanted to know what measures were being taken at the state borders and status of the conduct of corona tests at airports and in the bus and train stations.

To this the Advocate General BS Prasad reported that all precautionary measures were being taken and that the Government set up 300 mobile test centres across the State and are conducting tests, especially at the state borders, he said. Medical personnel were involved in the vaccination program and requested for more time to carry out these tests.

However, a counsel for the petitioner, Kauturi Pawan Kumar, objected and said that the state government had not complied with the previous order of the High Court to significantly increase the number of RT PCR examinations.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for another petitioner, reported that the petitioner should be directed to take steps to prevent too many people from gathering and take steps to significantly increase RT-PCR tests. The medical bulletin released on March 6, 7 11, 12, and 13th of this month clearly showed that the state government did not perform 50,000 tests per day despite the High Court’s orders.

Advocate Sameer Ahmed in his petition about the COVID situation in the State and sought an order to provide masks and PPE kits to doctors and other medical personnel who were on frontline duty to treat COVID-19 patients, while putting their lives at risk.

According to data provided by several organizations researching coronavirus pandemic in the State, 54 percent of people in the twin cities have developed antibodies, with many of them not showing any corona symptoms. The bench adjourned the matter for hearing to April 6.