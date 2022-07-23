Students From Telugu State Emerge Successful in ICSE Exams

Hyderabad July 2022 : Inspite of the Pandemic, Online Classes and despite a sudden change in the exam pattern, students from Telangana State fared well in the ICSE class 10 exams. Students of Future Kids School Hyderabad have found place on the All-India Merit List. Riya Susan Tony from Future Kids School secured 99.4 % and Kataru Rohita Reddy from the same school emerged as the Second Topper by securing 98.2%.

Speaking on this occasion, Rohita Reddy acknowledges this success to the teachers at Future kids school who were always available apart from the support she received from her parents, Rohita says that due to Pandemic she had to leave Welham’s Girls School Dehradun and join in Future Kids School.

Alongside the pandemic the challenging part was adapting to online mode and change in the exam pattern which she has been able to handle with enough of practice in the mock tests and preboards conducted by the school and the readiness of the teachers who were always available online to clear the doubts and extend that extra help. Rohita aims to crack IIT and wants to be a computer engineer and wishes to undertake research.