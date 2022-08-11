Student Injured Badly as Ceiling Plaster Falls on Him in IIIT Basara Hostel

Nirmal: IIIT Basara is in the news yet again and this time too for bad reasons. A student was injured when a portion of the ceiling of a room in Manjeera Hostel in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (also known as IIIT Basara) fell on him on Thursday.

The student named Deemat has suffered serious injuries in the incident. The staff of the premier institute immediately rushed him to the Navipet hospital where is undergoing treatment.



After a series of incidents affecting the students' health and safety, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan recently visited the institution and interacted with students and professors and assured them of resolving their issues.

It may be recalled here that nearly 100 students fell ill on August 3 after eating food in the campus dining hall. Ten of them were admitted to hospitals while others were treated on campus. They had developed symptoms of food poisoning.

Earlier on July 15, over 100 students had fallen ill with complaints of vomiting and loose motion. Some of them even fell unconscious. The students have been complaining about many problems on the campus, including the poor quality of food, unhygienic washrooms and rude security staff.

Also Read: Prime Ministers of India, Pakistan Likely to Meet at SCO Summit: Report

Amid complaints of unhygienic food on the campus, in the first week of August, a video clip of two workers taking bath inside the kitchen of one of the messes went viral. Some mess workers were allegedly using the kitchen for bathing and washing their clothes.

