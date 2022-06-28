Student Counselors Arranged Ahead of Telangana Intermediate Results 2022

HYDERABAD: Today is the day many students have been waiting with bated breath for the past few weeks, as the Telangana State intermediate results 2022 came out at 11 AM. According to the results, over 63.3% of the students that appeared for the first-year exam passed, while over 67% of them qualified for the second year. Amongst all districts, students from Medchal seemed to have performed the best with 78% of students clearing the exam.

Komrambheem, Asifabad, and Hanmakonda districts came really close with all three states boasting a 77% pass percentage. In order to clear the exam, students need to score at least 35%.

The Telangana state also provided phone numbers of psychologists, students can talk to if they feel that their grades were not as expected. This is a very important step since it shows students that the government is concerned about the mental well-being of their students and is a sign that mental health is becoming a more important topic of concern. This is a good initiative taken up by the Telangana government in light of the recent news of five Tamil Nadu students tragically ending their lives after their exam results came out. Less than a month ago, three Andhra Pradesh students also took their lives after failing their SSC exams.

Telangana has also created a toll-free number that students can dial if they are unhappy or discontent with their results, 18005999333.

The aim here is to help students overcome any exam-related problems due to stress, nervousness, tension or anxiety, the TSIBE has also arranged for identifying student counselors in over 2500 junior colleges that can talk to students and help alleviate stress-related to exams and results.

Also Read: Telangana Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 Announced: Check Dates