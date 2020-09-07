After a break of more than five months, Hyderabad Metro Rail services resumed operations on the Miyapur-LB Nagar route on Monday following the COVID-19 guidelines. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) had suspended commercial operations from March 22.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said that, "We are happy that we were permitted to resume the metro rail services. We are taking all precautions and are strictly following the COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spreading of the virus in Metro travel."

He further added that the ordinary people have been facing many problems in reaching their places of work or destination in the absence of public transport. The metro services will be operated from 7 am to 12 PM and 4 pm to 9 pm. No passenger and staff will be allowed inside the station without a facemask. Metro Rail has made payment-based arrangements for the supply of masks to the public arriving without masks.

The officials said that, "Suitable penalty as per regulation shall be imposed for any violation. In order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains were done for passengers to stand."

For the safety of passengers, smart card and mobile QR tickets with cashless and online transactions have been encouraged. Thermal screening will be done for the passengers at the entry into the stations and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel. Proper PPE kits and sanitisers have been provided to employees and security personnel. The guards, security personnel have been instructed to follow all the safety measures.

The officials said that, "From September 8 onwards services will start in Nagole to Raidurg stretch and from September 9 onwards all the three Corridors (C1, C2 and C3) would be made operational."

The frequency of trains will be around five minutes and it will be increased or decreased based on passenger traffic. Stations in containment zones have been closed. The waiting time for trains at the metro stations was increased from 20 seconds to 30 seconds to ensure that passengers do not get in touch while boarding or de-boarding.

India's second-largest metro rail network, HMRL operated 55 trains a day, carrying around 4.5 lakh passengers until services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.