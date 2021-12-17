Strict Action Against Those Who Employ Child Labour: Telangana Govt

Telangana state government is going to take strict action against those employing child labour in various occupations. The government has come up with new rules for protecting and safeguarding the rights of children. According to the new rules, if the child is absent for 30 days to the school without any intimation either to the principal or the headmaster then he/she should report the issue to the nodal officer concerned who would be designated by the district magistrate. Children should not be engaged in any works during school hours and also between 7 pm and 8 am.

The Government has issued the Telangana Child Labour (prohibition and regulation) (amendment) Rules 2021 that would come into force on the date of their publication in the gazette. The new rules envisaged the constitution of a task force with district magistrate as chairperson and it should consist of, inspector of police, superintendent of police, additional district magistrate, assistant labour commissioner, two representatives each from voluntary organisations involved in rescue and rehabilitation of employed children on a rotation basis, representative of the district legal services authority, member of the district anti-trafficking unit, chairperson of the child welfare committee and district child protection officer as also the district education officer. At least once every one month, the task force has to meet and should come up with plans for conducting rescue operations and should also upload the minutes of its meeting on the portal that would be created by the government.

